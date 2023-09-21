San Francisco police arrest suspect in Mid-Market shooting over weekend

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Thursday confirmed the recent arrest of a suspect in a fatal shooting in the the Mid-Market neighborhood over the weekend.

Two people were shot in San Francisco on Saturday night, with one victim suffering critical injuries. Police responded at 9:10 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the area 7th and Market streets.

Officers found a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds near Jones and McAllister streets. Officers rendered aid until paramedics arrived and transported the victim with life-threatening injuries to the hospital.

The victim in the shooting -- identified as 34-year-old San Francisco resident James Allen -- later died from his injuries.

The SFPD Homicide Detail took over the investigation and identified the suspect as 42-year-old male San Francisco resident Milton Thomas.

On Tuesday, September 19, at approximately 1:50 p.m., SFPD officers and investigators located Thomas on the 2200 block of Powell Street and placed him under arrest. Thomas faces felony charges of homicide, causing death in the commission of a crime, carrying a concealed firearm and assault causing great bodily injury.

While an arrest has been made, this incident remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.