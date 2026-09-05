San Francisco police arrest suspect in Marina District stabbing

A person was arrested in the Marina District Saturday in connection with a stabbing that left one person injured, San Francisco police said.

The incident began when a would-be thief took a tip jar from a business on the 100 block of Yacht Road, a witness told CBS News Bay Area. The thief then tried to leave on a bike, the witness said, but a person in the area intervened and pushed the thief off the bike.

The thief then stabbed the person and continued to leave the area, the witness said. Police said the victim was taken to the hosptial with an injury that is not life-threatening.

A suspect was arrested in connection with the stabbing by officers who responded around 11:13 a.m., police said.

The suspect's identity and charges are pending, according to police, and the investigation remains ongoing.