San Francisco police seek info in 2010 cold case killing

Nearly sixteen years after a San Francisco man was found fatally stabbed inside his apartment, police are seeking information in solving the cold case.

According to officers, 36-year-old Philip DiMartino was found brutally stabbed to death inside his apartment on Hermann Street on Aug. 2, 2010. Police were called to his residence after he had failed to show up at work.

"It has been sixteen years since Philip was taken from his family and friends, and he is deeply missed," police said in a statement Friday.

Philip DiMartino, who was fatally stabbed inside his San Francisco apartment on Aug. 2, 2010. San Francisco Police Department

DiMartino was last seen alive on the evening of July 30, 2010 at the Badlands bar in the city's Castro, where he was a regular patron. Police said he was known to frequent other bars in the neighborhood, including Toad Hall Bar, The Café and Trigger and was also known to use dating apps to meet people.

Police shared a statement from DiMartino's family, describing him as "exceptionally intelligent, independent, witty, adventurous, and caring." He had grown up in Chicago and attended the University of Virginia before making his home in San Francisco.

"Philip was only 36, with so much more life ahead of him, when he was taken from us. We are asking for the public's help in honoring him by providing any information that may help us understand what happened," the family's statement said in part.

San Francisco police have offered a $25,000 reward in the case for information leading to the suspects in DiMartino's killing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department's homicide cold case unit at 415-553-1145 or the department operations center at 415-553-1071. Anonymous tips can be sent by calling 405-575-4444 or by texting TIP411, beginning the message with SFPD.