Power outage in San Francisco affects thousands of PG&E customers

A power outage in San Francisco affected almost 9,000 customers Saturday morning, according to PG&E.

The number of customers who lost power unexpectedly was 8,422, with 238 without power due to planned maintenance, the utility company's outage map states.

Thousands in part of San Francisco were without power on Saturday morning. PG&E

Those without power were located in the Presidio, Richmond, Seacliff, Golden Gate Park and Panhandle districts.

San Francisco fire crews were called to Anza Street for reports of high-voltage wires arcing, a spokesperson said, but they were not sure if it was the cause of the power outage.

The power outage was reported just before 10 a.m., according to PG&E's outage map. Around noon, the number of customers without power was about 4.900.