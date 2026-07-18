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Power outage in San Francisco affects thousands of PG&E customers

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

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A power outage in San Francisco affected almost 9,000 customers Saturday morning, according to PG&E.

The number of customers who lost power unexpectedly was 8,422, with 238 without power due to planned maintenance, the utility company's outage map states. 

A power outage was affecting thousands in San Francisco on July 18 2026
Thousands in part of San Francisco were without power on Saturday morning.  PG&E

Those without power were located in the Presidio, Richmond, Seacliff, Golden Gate Park and Panhandle districts.

San Francisco fire crews were called to Anza Street for reports of high-voltage wires arcing, a spokesperson said, but they were not sure if it was the cause of the power outage. 

The power outage was reported just before 10 a.m., according to PG&E's outage map. Around noon, the number of customers without power was about 4.900. 

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