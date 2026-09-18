San Francisco Opera orchestra musicians end strike, reach tentative agreement

Orchestra musicians with the San Francisco Opera have ended a nearly weeklong strike, after reaching a tentative agreement.

On Thursday, both sides announced an agreement that was reached on a new four-year contract, following several days of negotiations.

The musicians called the strike moments before the scheduled opening night performance of Verdi's Simon Boccanegra on Sept. 12. The free Opera in the Park concert, scheduled for the following day, was also canceled.

In a statement, Opera director Matthew Shivlock said the contract "addresses important structural changes while providing a fair agreement" for the musicians.

"We look forward to welcoming our talented company members and guest artists, as well as our cherished patrons and donors, back to the theater. Most of all, we look forward to coming together again and reconnecting through the collective beauty of the arts," Shivlock said.

Gabe Young, an oboist who chaired the negotiating committee, said the deal provides a "fair contract and stability" to orchestra members.

Young said, "We look forward to working together to build on the progress being made at the San Francisco Opera, and we cannot wait to return to the pit to begin this new season and perform once again for the company we love."

Both sides thanked Mayor Daniel Lurie and city officials for their role in helping broker the deal.

"I am grateful to the musicians of Local 6 for their constant commitment to reaching an agreement, and I want to thank Matthew Shilvock and the San Francisco Opera leadership for their hard work throughout the process," Lurie said. "We would not have an agreement without the dedication of Matthew Goudeau, our executive director of arts and culture, who spent night after night in City Hall and the War Memorial, working to get the opera started again."

With an agreement reached, the Opera announced the season would open on Tuesday with a performance of Verdi's Simon Boccanegra. On Thursday, Musgrave's Mary, Queen of Scots will be performed.

The agreement, which spans from August 1 through July 31, 2030, still needs to be ratified.