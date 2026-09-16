San Francisco Opera strike cancels performances through Sept. 20

San Francisco Opera has canceled performances through Sept. 20 as a strike by its orchestra musicians stretches into the opening days of the new season.

Wednesday and Saturday performances of "Simon Boccanegra" have been canceled, along with Sunday's opening performance of "Mary, Queen of Scots," the Opera announced this week.

Musicians with the San Francisco Opera Orchestra went on strike Sept. 12, wiping out that night's season-opening performance of "Simon Boccanegra" and the annual Opera in the Park concert the next day.

No other performances have been canceled so far. Ticket holders can request a refund, donate the value of their tickets or use it toward another performance this season.

The dispute centers on a new contract for orchestra musicians, whose previous agreement expired July 31.

Musicians say management initially proposed a 26 percent pay cut, later reduced to 20 percent. The orchestra says the latest offer before the strike instead called for a five-year wage freeze, which members argue would amount to a significant cut once inflation is factored in.

"There is nowhere we would rather be tonight than in the pit," Musicians Union Local 6 said in a statement ahead of the opening-night strike. "We ask management to return to the table in good faith, prioritize reaching a fair contract, and provide the stability and certainty that the company needs to continue its positive trajectory."

Orchestra members say they want wages that keep pace with San Francisco's cost of living and point to stronger ticket sales, subscriptions and donations as evidence the Opera is in a healthier financial position than management suggests.

San Francisco Opera, meanwhile, says those gains have not erased deeper financial problems. Company officials say expenses have outpaced revenue over time, leaving a structural deficit of about $15 million a year.

General Director Matthew Shilvock said both sides spent two days negotiating after the strike began and that he remains hopeful a deal can be reached.

"It is heartbreaking to have to cancel additional performances, but I remain very hopeful that we will get back to the stage soon," Shilvock said.

For now, performances scheduled after Sept. 20 remain on the calendar as the strike continues.