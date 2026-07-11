Thousands of San Francisco residents participate in city-wide beautification event

Just a few years ago, the city of San Francisco was described as being in a "doom loop" of despair. But on Saturday, thousands of residents participated in a city-wide day of service, designed not only to spruce up the neighborhoods, but also to bring people closer together.

Mayor Daniel Lurie was kept busy on his Saturday, running from one volunteer event to another. He had his wife to thank for it.

"My wife, Becca Prowda, the First Lady of San Francisco, had this idea for One City Day to bring people together, to volunteer to help our City," said Lurie. "To keep our city going in the right direction, keep the momentum going."

The first One City Day drew 3,500 volunteers to 183 beautification projects in every neighborhood in San Francisco. In the Ingleside District, USF student Roberta Mariscal was part of a small army of people picking up trash on the streets.

"I wasn't really expecting such a big turnout. And I was just really happy to see that," she said.

Roberta's crew had a special mission: picking up cans full of cigarette butts discarded by smokers who, for some reason, don't consider it littering. It's the kind of thing that you may not even notice unless you spend time on a Saturday picking them up.

"I've been noticing more trash and, just, trash everywhere," said Roberta. "And I want to help more. So, I feel like doing it once really opens your eyes about how you can help and the amount of trash. And it's just really nice to do. I'm really enjoying this. I could keep on going for a few more hours."

At a nearby park, a crew was planting new trees and pulling up weeds in a garden. And for 6-year-old volunteer Ethan, chopping at weeds with a digging tool was pretty tough work.

"My favorite thing is digging," he said. "But sometimes using a tool that's more gooder. Using your hand is not good."

Across town in the Tenderloin District, Jasmine Neumann was doing her part for the neighborhood, adding stenciled art to the planter boxes. She came up from Santa Cruz and had heard about the Tenderloin and was a little nervous at first.

"Yeah, it's scary. That's exactly what was so captivating for me about it. Because you come down here and you're pretty intimidated, with lots of sketchy people, it feels like," she said. "But when you're representing St Anthony's, everybody recognizes them because of how much good work they do in the streets."

For St. Anthony's, every day is a service day. They supply meals and free clothing to the street people of the Tenderloin. And foundation CEO Larry Kwan said the 72 people who volunteered on One City Day left with a new understanding of a population they rarely see.

"These are individuals. And once you can understand that, it transforms us from 'I'm managing all these crazy issues' to 'I'm helping people,'" said Kwan. "So, for me, a day of service is a platform to remind people to not forget. To not forget those who may not be part of the thriving, and to serve them."

Back at the park, Lurie was thanking the volunteers who collected 170 pounds of trash in just one hour. And Roberta, who hails from Southern California, seemed a little sorry to see it end.

"I'm not from here," she said, "but seeing the community of San Francisco coming together, it's just honestly really nice to see."