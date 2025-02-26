San Francisco Music Week creates opportunity to connect with cultural scene

For Chicana musician La Doña, music is more than a career.

Growing up in the heart of San Francisco's Mission District, La Doña's roots run deep in the Bay Area's vibrant cultural scene, which she describes as unique.

"I think that it is very different from other places where you might find a more robust music industry," she said. "Just because, we are used to really supporting each other and uplifting each other."

This sense of empowerment from her community has helped La Doña rise as an artist. But the multifaceted musician also points out that the city's infrastructure has not always been conducive to artists' success. That's why she says she is thrilled to participate in SF Music Week.

"I think that we deserve and really should put energy and resources into creating those spaces."

By "spaces," La Doña refers to opportunities where creative professionals can gather and collaborate in meaningful ways.

This aligns with the goals of the new San Francisco Mayor's Office, which is working to support the local arts and entertainment ecosystem. Through the San Francisco Music Week, an event put on in partnership with the Noise Pop Music Festival, SF Live and the SF Office of Economic and Workforce Development, the city aims to foster stronger and mutually beneficial connections within the music business.

"We continue our work to identify how to continue to support San Francisco's comeback, and how to leverage our great arts and entertainment ecosystem that we have here," said Ben Van Houten with the Office of Economic & Workforce Development. "Doing a week to showcase SF music and the music business is one way we're making that happen."

For La Doña, participating in SF Music Week is an opportunity to share a consistent message with fellow artists and fans alike.

"It's my priority to teach people that they can find themselves through music," she said. "Not necessarily through fame, not necessarily through even being a professional musician. But just driving home the message that the most important relationships are relationship to self, craft and community."

It's this deep connection to her craft and her community that keeps La Doña singing and drives her passion for both music and the people who support her.