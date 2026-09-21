Mother gives birth during traffic jam in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park

A mother gave birth to a baby girl while stuck in traffic in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park over the weekend, officials said.

Around 4:40 p.m. Saturday, firefighters were called to Crossover and Martin Luther King drives after the family called 911. The family was on their way to the hospital but became stuck in a traffic jam, forcing them to pull off to the shoulder.

Firefighters said Paramedic Engine 14 and an ambulance from American Medical Response were dispatched to the scene. The ambulance arrived in the area first but was forced to park two blocks away due to traffic.

First responders hiked to where the parents were and arrived just in time to deliver the baby, officials said. Both mother and baby, named Cielle Ray, were taken to the hospital in good condition, according to the fire department.

"We want to congratulate the family and welcome this new child to the world. Her arrival is a true testament to dedication, compassion, and teamwork," the fire department said Saturday night.

The family of yesterday's roadside childbirth has approved the release of this photo as we join them in welcoming baby Cielle Ray to the world. @AMR_Social paramedics are leading the follow up on this and can be reached at media@gmr.net



For more on this story view the previous… https://t.co/GL9aIhbbqa pic.twitter.com/r5WJjwlijq — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) September 20, 2026

Karollyn and Nate, the girl's parents, released a statement Sunday. They did not give their last names.

"We always joked around about giving birth in the car, never thought it would happen to us," the couple said. "We took a route that I take every morning to work without issues, and just so happens that the day with the worst traffic is the last day we needed it."

Karollyn and Nate said they had received extensive help from people who were also sitting in traffic.

"But we were so fortunate to have the support that we did, especially some medical professionals that were sitting in the same traffic. Most notably a doula that helped coach Karollyn through the process until the paramedics arrived," the family went on to say.