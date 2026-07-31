San Francisco police arrest Pleasant Hill man after Mission Street stabbing

A Pleasant Hill man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in San Francisco after police used surveillance cameras and a drone to track his movements and recover what investigators believe was the weapon used in the attack.

Lamedh Porter, 36, was booked into the San Francisco County Jail on charges including aggravated assault and resisting arrest, the San Francisco Police Department said.

San Francisco police said that officers responded to the 1100 block of Mission Street at about 4:09 p.m. on July 25 after receiving reports of a stabbing. The suspect fled the area on foot before officers arrived.

Investigators spotted the suspect on surveillance camera footage running east on Mission Street before turning onto Minna Street.

San Francisco Police Department

Police said the footage showed the suspect crouching between two parked vehicles on Minna Street, where he changed clothes and threw a black bag onto the roof of a nearby building before leaving.

Images of the suspect and his location were provided to officers in the field. Officers located him on Minna Street and arrested him after a short foot chase.

Investigators used a drone to locate the black bag the suspect had tossed on a rooftop. Inside, police said they found a bloody knife believed to have been used in the Mission Street stabbing.

Through further review of surveillance footage, investigators also saw the suspect place additional items underneath a parked vehicle after changing clothes. Officers later recovered the jacket and hat the suspect was allegedly wearing during the assault.

No further details on the stabbing or the victim's injuries were available.