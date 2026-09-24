Mini labradoodle stolen in San Francisco; suspects arrested, dog recovered

A woman who had her mini labradoodle stolen in San Francisco on Wednesday was reunited with her pet just hours later after officers tracked down the suspects with the dog, police said.

The dog-napping happened at about 5:45 p.m. in the area of Lombard and Webster streets on the southern edge of the Marina District east of Cow Hollow. The San Francisco Police Department said in a press release that a woman reported that she went inside a daycare center and left her dog, "Easton," tied up to a stroller. When she came outside, the mini labradoodle was gone.

Officers searched the area and issued a department-wide notification with images of the dog and the suspects' descriptions. The suspects and the dog were captured on area surveillance cameras, and in coordination with the department's real-time investigation center and the San Francisco Sheriff's Office, officers located the two suspects on Golden Gate Avenue in the Tenderloin District, police said.

Easton, a mini labradoodle, is seen in the back of a police car after being stolen and with his owner after being reunited. San Francisco Police Department

About two hours after the dog was taken, officers arrested the suspects as they came out of a doorway in possession of the dog, police said. The victim was later reunited with her dog at the Tenderloin police station.

The suspects were not identified.