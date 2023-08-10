San Francisco Mayor London Breed among visitors evacuated from Maui due to deadly wildfires

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed was in Maui on a personal trip as the explosive wildfire on the Hawaiian island broke out and was among the thousands of visitors who were evacuated, the mayor's office confirmed Thursday.

The fast-moving wildfire on Maui nearly destroyed the historic town of Lahaina, killing at least 36 people and damaging or destroying more than 270 structures, officials said Wednesday.

"The Mayor was on Maui for a personal trip when the wildfires started," the statement issued by her press office read. "The Governor of Hawaii issued an order encouraging all visitors to depart the island. She has left the island and is now on Oahu. The Mayor was never in danger. This wildfire is devastating to witness and our thoughts are with the people of Maui."

Breed was just one of the thousands of tourists impacted by the deadly wildfire.

The dream vacation in Maui planned by one Concord family turned into a nightmare scenario as the wildfire swept through Lahaina on the western side of the island.

"Not everyone was ready," Daniel Steward explained of the evacuation. "Some were stranded without supplies, and stores ran out of water. Around 4 a.m., a mandatory evacuation was issued as fires neared. We evacuated to the north end of Maui near the airport."

Meanwhile, many Maui residents were stuck in the Bay Area as flight cancellations due to wildfires dashed their plans of returning home.