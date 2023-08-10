Bay Area family stuck in Maui as wildfires cause evacuations, impact flights

SAN FRANCISCO — What was meant to be a dream vacation in Maui turned into a nightmarish scenario for one Bay Area family as wildfires swept through Lahaina, a western part of the island.

Daniel Steward, along with his wife Sandra and their three daughters, found themselves in an unexpected situation.

"We're camping now," he said. "We stocked up on supplies from Costco, water, food, utensils. We're prepared."

Responding to their hotel's evacuation order, they joined over 4,000 tourists who were forced to leave due to worsening fire conditions.

"Not everyone was ready," Daniel explained. "Some were stranded without supplies, and stores ran out of water. Around 4 a.m., a mandatory evacuation was issued as fires neared. We evacuated to the north end of Maui near the airport."

Hurricane Dora, a Category 4 storm passing south of the island chain, exacerbated the fires with strong winds. Sandra Steward felt the impact deeply.

"My grandfather was 100% Hawaiian, so this hits home for me. To lose so much in Lahaina, including the boats we were on days ago, is really sad. There's a lot of history," she said.

Meanwhile, Maui residents Allan Yamamoto and Bob Leiferman are stuck in the Bay Area, as flight cancellations due to wildfires dashed their plans of returning home.

"We were flying from Denver for our annual road trip, and upon landing here in San Francisco, we found out that all flights to Maui are canceled. We just want to get home, but there are no flights, so we're stuck here," Allan Yamamoto explained.

This Wednesday, Yamamoto and Leiferman joined the scores of passengers grappling with the sudden flight cancellations at San Francisco International Airport.

Bob Leiferman expressed frustration, saying, "We know the airport is still open and flights were going in and out. But they're shipping 4,000 tourists out of Maui, so why can't they fly in? The plane is 90 percent tourists, so those of us who live there, we get stuck."

Other passengers, who wished to remain anonymous, shared the same frustration. However, Allan and Bob are relieved that their homes remain safe and their families unharmed.

Yamamoto clarified, "We're not in the fire area. I live a mile from the airport, so the fires aren't anywhere near there. It's all on the west side of the island."

United Airlines has issued a travel alert concerning the Maui fires for Aug. 9 and 10. Passengers impacted by flight cancellations have options, including rescheduling their trips without incurring extra fees if their travel dates fall before Aug. 16.

For now, Allan and Bob's immediate plan involves finding nearby hotel accommodations, hoping for a change in their situation by Thursday, so they can finally catch a flight back to their beloved Maui.

"We were on a 10-day road trip and are eager to get home. We live in Hawaii, and we just want to get back," Leiferman added.