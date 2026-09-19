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San Francisco Lowrider Parade returns to Mission Street. Here's how to watch

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

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The San Francisco Lowrider Parade returns to the Mission District Saturday, alongside a 45th anniversary art exhibit.

Hosted by the San Francisco Lowrider Council, the parade takes place on Mission Street between Cesar Chavez and 17th streets and begins at 1 p.m.

CBS News Bay Area will be livestreaming the parade and the "King of the Streets" Hopping Competition, which begins at 3 p.m. after the parade ends. The competition takes place at 24th and Mission Streets.

It ends at 5 p.m., and the winner will take home $10,000.

There will also be a 45th Anniversary Lowrider Art Exhibit at the Mission Cultural Center from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The car show with over 300 lowriders on display will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. between Cesar Chavez and 18th Street on Mission Street.

How to watch the Lowrider Parade

  • When: Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, at 1 p.m.
  • Where: CBS News Bay Area stream and KPIX+ (Channel 44)

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