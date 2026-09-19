San Francisco Lowrider Parade returns to Mission Street. Here's how to watch

The San Francisco Lowrider Parade returns to the Mission District Saturday, alongside a 45th anniversary art exhibit.

Hosted by the San Francisco Lowrider Council, the parade takes place on Mission Street between Cesar Chavez and 17th streets and begins at 1 p.m.

CBS News Bay Area will be livestreaming the parade and the "King of the Streets" Hopping Competition, which begins at 3 p.m. after the parade ends. The competition takes place at 24th and Mission Streets.

It ends at 5 p.m., and the winner will take home $10,000.

There will also be a 45th Anniversary Lowrider Art Exhibit at the Mission Cultural Center from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The car show with over 300 lowriders on display will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. between Cesar Chavez and 18th Street on Mission Street.

How to watch the Lowrider Parade