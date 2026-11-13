Arrest made after 2 injured in San Francisco Inner Sunset stabbing

Police in San Francisco arrested a man after two people were injured following a reported stabbing in the city's Inner Sunset neighborhood Thursday evening.

Shortly after 5:20 p.m., officers were called to the area of Irving Street and Funston Avenue on reports of a stabbing. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the stabbing took place at the Andronico's supermarket.

When officers arrived, they found two injured adult male victims, one of whom suffered apparent stab wounds. One victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, while the other victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, officers arrested an adult male in connection with the stabbing. The suspect, whose name was not released, was booked into the San Francisco County Jail.

Police did not say what led up to the stabbing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact San Francisco police at 415-575-4444 or to text TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD".