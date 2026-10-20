San Francisco leaders call for more immigration legal aid funding after apparent ICE detention

Surveillance video shows a man being detained by masked U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood on Monday.

The video has prompted renewed calls from city leaders and immigration legal defense advocates for additional funding.

"Stop touching me! Stop touching me! You are violating my rights as a U.S. citizen!" the man can be heard shouting in the footage.

The encounter was cited by a coalition of San Francisco supervisors and immigration legal defense groups as they called for emergency funding to expand legal services and support the city's Rapid-Response Network, a coalition that responds to immigration enforcement activity in the city and confirmed the detention involved ICE officers.

Speaking on the steps of City Hall on Tuesday, Supervisor Jackie Fielder said the city must continue to oppose federal immigration enforcement efforts.

"We are here to say once more, ICE, you are not welcome here to terrorize the citizens of San Francisco," Fielder said.

Fielder also emphasized the need for the city to back its sanctuary policies with additional resources.

"We will defend our sanctuary city not just in words but in action," she said.

Supervisor Bilal Mahmood also raised concerns about the federal government's intentions.

"Because make no mistake, the intention of our federal government is to intimidate," Mahmood said.

The coalition pointed to Monday's encounter as an example of why they believe the city needs to act quickly. They warn that without adequate funding, people affected by immigration enforcement could struggle to find legal representation, understand their rights or determine where to turn for help.

The circumstances surrounding Monday's detention remain unclear, and the man has not been publicly identified. The surveillance footage captures the confrontation but does not establish what led to the encounter.

In the video, the man can be heard responding to the individuals surrounding him.

"You ran," one person says.

"No, I didn't run," the man responds, repeatedly shouting, "I'm a U.S. citizen!"

The coalition says its message to city leaders is that preparation cannot wait until another incident occurs.

The San Francisco Rapid Response Network said it has connected the man with a public defender and has provided other means of support.

CBS News Bay Area has reached out to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for comment on this story but has not immediately heard back.