San Francisco crews chase down pug after I-280 rollover crash
A rollover crash on Interstate 280 in San Francisco turned into an animal rescue Saturday evening after a pug escaped from the vehicle and ran along the freeway.
The San Francisco Fire Department and California Highway Patrol responded around 6:12 p.m. to southbound I-280 near Cesar Chavez Street.
Fire officials said the people inside the vehicle were OK, but crews then had to locate and secure a pug that had been riding inside.
After a brief chase along the freeway, firefighters and CHP officers caught the dog.
The pug was not injured, fire officials said.
No other details about the crash were immediately released.