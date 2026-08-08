San Francisco crews chase down pug after I-280 rollover crash

A rollover crash on Interstate 280 in San Francisco turned into an animal rescue Saturday evening after a pug escaped from the vehicle and ran along the freeway.

The San Francisco Fire Department and California Highway Patrol responded around 6:12 p.m. to southbound I-280 near Cesar Chavez Street.

Fire officials said the people inside the vehicle were OK, but crews then had to locate and secure a pug that had been riding inside.

VEHICLE ROLLOVER + ANIMAL RESCUE



INCIDENT: Motor Vehicle Rollover with Animal Rescue

LOCATION: Highway 280, SB at Caesar Chavez San Francisco

AGENCIES: San Francisco Fire Department, California Highway Patrol

DATE / TIME: 6:12 PM, August 8, 2026



Today, the San Francisco Fire… pic.twitter.com/pg9lISWVbA — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) August 9, 2026

After a brief chase along the freeway, firefighters and CHP officers caught the dog.

The pug was not injured, fire officials said.

No other details about the crash were immediately released.