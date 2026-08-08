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San Francisco crews chase down pug after I-280 rollover crash

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS San Francisco

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A rollover crash on Interstate 280 in San Francisco turned into an animal rescue Saturday evening after a pug escaped from the vehicle and ran along the freeway.

The San Francisco Fire Department and California Highway Patrol responded around 6:12 p.m. to southbound I-280 near Cesar Chavez Street.

Fire officials said the people inside the vehicle were OK, but crews then had to locate and secure a pug that had been riding inside.

After a brief chase along the freeway, firefighters and CHP officers caught the dog.

The pug was not injured, fire officials said.

No other details about the crash were immediately released.

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