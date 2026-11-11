Overnight fire engulfs abandoned warehouse in San Francisco's Hunters Point

An abandoned warehouse in San Francisco's Hunters Point collapsed after a fire broke out early Wednesday morning, firefighters said.

Around 2:55 a.m. firefighters were called to the warehouse located on Manseau Street, which was once part of the Hunters Point Naval Shipyard. Firefighters arrived and found heavy fire on the structure.

During an initial search, firefighters said they went as far inside as they could but did not find anyone inside the building.

2 alarm abandoned warehouse fire on Manseau St. Hunters Point Crews entered the building for a quick primary search and have now gone defensive operations. #SFFD pic.twitter.com/AxXPavTS4k — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) November 11, 2026

A second alarm was called and firefighters went to defensive operations. The building eventually collapsed in on itself.

Firefighters said the fire was contained as of about 6:30 a.m. and that crews will remain on scene until the fire is extinguished.

In a statement to CBS News Bay Area, the fire department said the hydrant system and spacing in the area is different than the rest of the city, which presented a water pressure issue firefighters had to overcome.

Due to the history at Hunters Point, the fire department said a radiation crew was also called in.

There are no reports of injuries. Firefighters did not say what caused the fire.