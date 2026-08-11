San Francisco police arrest 3 East Bay residents suspected of home, auto burglaries

Police in San Francisco on Tuesday announced the arrests of three East Bay residents suspected of multiple home and auto burglaries during an operation last month.

According to a department statement and video presentation, officers with the Real Time Investigation Center spotted a Kia SUV linked to the burglaries on July 29, as it entered the city via the Bay Bridge. A drone operator and plainclothes officers conducted surveillance of the vehicle.

While under surveillance, police said the vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run. The driver had also stopped and changed license plates.

Officers then followed the SUV as the suspects allegedly cased buildings under construction, before stopping at Green and Divisadero streets. Video then shows two people exiting the vehicle and putting on construction vests, while police said a third person was waiting in the SUV.

Police said the pair burglarized a home under construction. As they exited the building, officers placed the two suspects under arrest.

San Francisco police arrest burglary suspects near Green and Divisadero streets on July 29, 2026. San Francisco Police Department

Video shows the third suspect driving off, who officers said struck an SFPD vehicle while getting away. Police said a drone followed the vehicle to Aquatic Park, where the third suspect was arrested while attempting to escape on foot.

Police identified the suspects as 39-year-old Tiffany Riley of Richmond, 38-year-old Steven Butcher of Martinez and 25-year-old Ndaya Green of Oakland. According to officers, all three had outstanding felony arrest warrants.

Riley, Butcher and Green were booked into jail on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy, and possession of burglary tools, along with resisting arrest, vehicle registration fraud, evading and drug offenses.