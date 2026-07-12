Hang glider rescued after crashing onto San Francisco beach
A hang glider crashed onto a San Francisco beach on Saturday and had to be rescued by firefighters, authorities said.
The San Francisco Fire Department said on social media just after 4 p.m. Saturday that the glider was rescued from the beach in between Fort Funston and Sloat Boulevard.
The unidentified person was taken by ambulance to a local trauma center. The person's injuries and condition were not disclosed.
It was the second glider-related crash in two days in the area. On Friday, crews rescued an injured paraglider after he slammed into a the cliff face at Mussel Rock in Daly City, according to the North County Fire Authority.