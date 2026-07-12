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Hang glider rescued after crashing onto San Francisco beach

By
Carlos E. Castañeda
Senior Editor, News & Social Media
Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.
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Carlos E. Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

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A hang glider crashed onto a San Francisco beach on Saturday and had to be rescued by firefighters, authorities said.

The San Francisco Fire Department said on social media just after 4 p.m. Saturday that the glider was rescued from the beach in between Fort Funston and Sloat Boulevard.

The unidentified person was taken by ambulance to a local trauma center. The person's injuries and condition were not disclosed.

It was the second glider-related crash in two days in the area. On Friday, crews rescued an injured paraglider after he slammed into a the cliff face at Mussel Rock in Daly City, according to the North County Fire Authority.

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Emergency responders at Sloat Boulevard and Great Highway in San Francisco during the rescue of an injured hang glider, July 11, 2026. San Francisco Fire Department

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