Hang glider rescued after crashing onto San Francisco beach

A hang glider crashed onto a San Francisco beach on Saturday and had to be rescued by firefighters, authorities said.

The San Francisco Fire Department said on social media just after 4 p.m. Saturday that the glider was rescued from the beach in between Fort Funston and Sloat Boulevard.

Beach rescue



SFFD paramedics and rescue companies were requested to respond to a glider incident at Fort Funston.



The person was rescued from the beach in between Fort Funston and slowed Avenue entrance and was transported by local ambulance to a local trauma center.



With… pic.twitter.com/XL9zkoV41y — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) July 11, 2026

The unidentified person was taken by ambulance to a local trauma center. The person's injuries and condition were not disclosed.

It was the second glider-related crash in two days in the area. On Friday, crews rescued an injured paraglider after he slammed into a the cliff face at Mussel Rock in Daly City, according to the North County Fire Authority.