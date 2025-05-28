San Francisco schools back down on "grading for equity" plan following backlash

Officials with the San Francisco Unified School District said they have backed down on a proposal to alter grading procedures in the city's high schools, following widespread backlash.

On Tuesday, the city's Board of Education heard a proposal that included a "grading for equity" approach.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, 70 teachers in 14 of the city's high schools were expected to participate in a voluntary program to align grades more closely to student learning rather than attendance, participation or other factors. The grading plan also proposed multiple chances to retake tests or essays and reconfiguring the 100-point grading scale.

A report on the proposal by the publication The Voice of San Francisco that said the plan was going into effect and that the plan would award a C grade to scores as low as 41 out of 100, led to a firestorm of criticism from parents and local officials.

"We owe our young people an education that prepares them to succeed. The proposed changes to grading at SFUSD would not accomplish that," Mayor Daniel Lurie said on X (formerly Twitter).

"I have conveyed our view to SFUSD. We are optimistic that there is a better path forward for our kids and their future," the mayor added.

Rep. Ro Khanna, whose district covers much of Silicon Valley, said on social media, "My immigrant dad asked me where the missing 10% went when I scored a 90. He came to America for the chance to work hard & pursue excellence. Giving A's for 80% & no homework is not equity-it betrays the American Dream and every parent who wants more for their kids."

In a statement Wednesday, superintendent Maria Su said no changes to grading practices were adopted and that the plan is on hold.

"It's clear there are a lot of questions, concerns and misinformation with this proposal. We want to make sure any changes benefit our students. I have decided not to pursue this strategy for next year to ensure we have time to meaningfully engage the community," Su said in a statement. "Right now we need to continue to focus on balancing our budget, stabilizing the district, and rebuilding trust."