San Francisco Giants, MLB release 2027 season schedule

The San Francisco Giants will begin the 2027 season against the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park, according to Major League Baseball's tentative schedule released Thursday.

According to the league, the season opener is scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 25, the earliest Opening Day in league history. It will be the second consecutive year the Giants begin at home and only the fourth time since 2009 that the team starts the season in San Francisco.

Following an off day on Friday, March 26, the series against Colorado would conclude on Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28. After facing the Rockies, the Giants will continue their season-opening homestand against the Arizona Diamondbacks with a three game series scheduled for March 29 through 31.

In March, the Giants opened the 2026 season at home against the New York Yankees, in an event billed as "MLB Opening Night" that was broadcast on Netflix. The Giants lost to the Bronx Bombers and were eventually swept.

The new schedule comes amid the possibility of a potential lockout if a new collective bargaining agreement isn't reached. The current agreement is set to expire on Dec. 1, with a proposed salary cap remaining a sticking point.

Other highlights of the 2027 schedule:

The Giants long rivalry between the Los Angeles Dodgers will be renewed with a four-game series at Dodger Stadium (May 6- 9). Los Angeles will make their first trip to Oracle Park for a three-game series (June 14-16). The rivals will also face off later in the season on two consecutive weekends (July 30 – August 1 in Los Angeles, August 6-8 in San Francisco).

Following the All-Star Break, the Athletics will make their sole trip to the Bay Area for a three-game series against the Giants beginning Friday, July 16 through Sunday, July 18. San Francisco will play at the A's temporary home at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento for a three-game series scheduled for August 16-18.

Along with the A's, other American League teams scheduled to play at Oracle Park in 2027 include the Baltimore Orioles (April 13-15), Seattle Mariners (April 26-28), Texas Rangers (May 11-13), Kansas City Royals (May 14-16), Tampa Bay Rays (June 28-30), Boston Red Sox (August 24-26) and the Cleveland Guardians (August 30-September 1).

With the early start to the year, the final home series of the 2027 regular season is a three-game set against the Atlanta Braves, scheduled for Friday, Sep. 17 to Sunday, Sep. 19. The Giants will end the regular season on the road with series against the Minnesota Twins (Sep. 21-23) and the Rockies (Sep. 24-26).

Game times have not been announced. The full schedule can be found on the Giants website.