Another Bonds joins Giants organization: Peyton drafted by same team Barry and Bobby played for

There's another Bonds in the San Francisco Giants organization.

The Giants drafted Rutgers outfielder Peyton Bonds in the third round of the amateur draft on Saturday, putting him with the same franchise where uncle Barry Bonds and grandfather Bobby Bonds both starred for years.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Peyton Bonds hit .352 with six home runs and 13 stolen bases last season for Rutgers.

Barry Bonds set a major league record with 762 career home runs and won seven Most Valuable Player awards. Bobby and Barry Bonds are considered one of the greatest father-son combinations in baseball history.

Peyton Bonds of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights exits the field during an NCAA baseball game at Bainton Field in Piscataway, United States, on March 27, 2026. Dan Squicciarini/NurPhoto via Getty Images

There were plenty of family connections in the draft held this weekend in Philadelphia, the site of Tuesday night's All-Star Game.

The Miami Marlins selected shortstop Jacob Lombard with the No. 14 pick. Lombard is the son of Detroit Tigers bench coach George Lombard Sr. and younger brother of top Yankees prospect George Lombard Jr.

The Milwaukee Brewers took high school shortstop Trey Ebel with the 25th pick. He is the brother of Brady Ebel, whom they drafted with the 32nd selection last year. Their father is Los Angeles Dodgers third base coach Dino Ebel — expected to pitch to Phillies slugger Bryce Harper in the Home Run Derby on Monday night.

Milwaukee also selected Carsten Sabathia III, son of former big league pitcher CC Sabathia. Unlike his father, Carsten is a slugging first baseman who hit .283 with six homers and 18 RBIs as a senior at Houston in 2026.

Luke Pettitte, a two-way player at Dallas Baptist who is a son of former Yankees pitcher Andy Pettitte, was selected by New York in the eighth round Sunday. A right-handed pitcher, the 21-year-old was limited to designated hitter this year following Tommy John surgery.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was excited when told of the selection after New York's win at Washington.

"We did? Aw yeah," Boone said. "Getting to know Luke and his journey and his story, having Tommy John and going out and raking in college this year, aw that fires me up. Looking forward to seeing his journey unfold. He's a great kid."

The Miami Marlins drafted Japanese slugger Rintaro Sasaki out of Stanford in the eighth round.

The 21-year-old first baseman played two seasons at Stanford, hitting .262 with 16 homers and 47 RBIs as a sophomore last year.

Sasaki played under Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani's father, Toru, as a kid and is Japan's all-time high school home run leader.

Fukuoka SoftBank of Nippon Professional Baseball has exclusive negotiating rights after using a first-round pick on Sasaki last October, so he faces a decision whether to remain in the US or head back to Japan to start his professional career.