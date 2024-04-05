Giants limp into home opener ready to showcase overhauled roster after eventful offseason

The San Francisco Giants come into their home opener Friday against the San Diego Padres looking to rebound from a rough start to the regular season following some hopeful offseason acquisitions and questionable public relations decisions.

The team on paper looks to be more competitive than its 2023 season which ended with a late-season collapse and a 4th place finish, a second consecutive season out of playoff contention, and the firing of manager Gabe Kapler with three games remaining in the regular season.

It will be the home managing debut for former Giants player and Oakland A's manager Bob Melvin who was brought in to replace Kapler after a two-year stint as the Padres manager. The Palo Alto native signed a three-year contract in October 2023.

The Giants also overhauled their roster, adding several big-name free agents after initially looking like they would miss out. However, after splitting the season-opening series in San Diego against the Padres, San Francisco was swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers and their murderers' row lineup of star players, including prize free-agent signing Shohei Ohtani.

During the free agent signing period, the Giants were one of the front-runners to sign Ohtani. President of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said the team's offer was "very comparable if not identical" to the record $700 million, 10-year contract the Japanese two-way star agreed to with the Giants' rivals.

The miss on Ohtani brought up memories of last year's failed full-court press to sign superstar slugger and NorCal native Aaron Judge before he ultimately re-signed with the New York Yankees. As the free agent signings by other teams continued in the offseason, Giants fans began losing hope the roster would be improved.

In December, San Francisco broke the ice and signed Korean superstar Jung Hoo-Lee, who initially was seen as the consolation prize for losing out on Ohtani. Shortly after, 2021 Cy Young award winner Robbie Ray was acquired in a trade with the Seattle Mariners. Fans were still lukewarm on the signing, considering Ray was lost for the 2023 season because of Tommy John surgery and likely won't be available until the second half of the season.

The outlook began to change in January with the signing of hard-throwing right-hander Jordan Hicks to bolster the starting rotation.

In February, the Giants landed free agent slugger Jorge Soler who was an All-Star for the Miami Marlins last season. In March, the Giants signed former All-Star Matt Chapman, considered the top free-agent position player still available at the time. With the signing, the former Oakland A's fan favorite is reunited with former manager Melvin; he told Giants fans he was ready to take care of unfinished business being built with the A's before he was let go.

The Giants' offseason business was also unfinished. San Francisco finished the free agency period with a flourish, signing the reigning Cy Young award winner Blake Snell just nine days before the start of the regular season.

There were also some big-name departures, none bigger than the team's longest-tenured player Brandon Crawford, the last remaining link to the Giants World Series teams. Crawford signed with the St. Louis Cardinals in February; in a subsequent interview, he said he would have preferred to remain with the team he grew up rooting for, but "I was not wanted back."

Another departure that rankled fans was that of beloved public address announcer Renel Brooks-Moon after 24 years. The Giants said the team and Brooks-Moon "amicably agreed to part ways" after failing to reach agreement on a contract extension. However, other reports said friends of Brooks-Moon indicated she was forced out of the organization over her outspokenness against the political activity of the team's majority owner Charles Johnson and on other social issues.

Brooks-Moon was one of baseball's first Black female PA announcers and the Giants have named the booth at Oracle Park in her honor.

Another head-scratching move was the handling of former 3rd baseman J.D. Davis after the team signed Chapman. The Giants released Davis in March a month after he beat in salary arbitration, using a loophole in the collective bargaining agreement which meant Davis got just over $1.1 million in termination pay rather than a $6.9 million salary.

To round out the PR gaffes, the Giants last week backtracked on a plan for replacing fans' memorial tiles at McCovey Cove after an angry backlash. Fans bought the tiles decades ago and in many cases, they had inscriptions paying tribute to family members. Some 6,000 tiles were moved as part of construction at the park across the cove from Oracle Park and families were told the tiles would be displayed on a digital kiosk.

After fans complained the team reversed course and now says it will find a new place for the tiles.

This spring also saw another Giants fan favorite and World Series hero Pablo Sandoval make an appearance as a non-roster invitee after two years out of the league. When it became apparent he wouldn't make the team, fans at Oracle Park saluted him during his final appearance in a Giants uniform during the final spring training game against the A's.

With the A's now appearing to be headed out of town after this season, the Giants will now have the Bay Area market to themselves. On Opening Day at the home ballpark, as optimism reigns supreme, the Giants hope to begin righting the ship following their shaky start and eventful offseason.