Giants receive LHP Robbie Ray from Mariners, send Haniger back to Seattle with DeSclafani
Outfielder Mitch Haniger returned to the Seattle Mariners when he was acquired from the San Francisco Giants on Friday with right-hander Anthony DeSclafani and $6 million for left-hander Robbie Ray in a trade of underperforming players coming off injuries.
Haniger was with the Mariners from 2017-22, then left to sign a $43.5 million, three-year contract with the Giants.
He hit a career-low .209 with six homers and 28 RBIs last year, a season interrupted when he broke his right forearm when hit by a pitch from the St. Louis Cardinals' Jack Flaherty on June 13. Haniger returned Aug. 31 and hit .159 with six RBIs over his final 21 games.
He was an All-Star in 2018 and hit .253 in 2021, when he set career highs with 39 homers and 100 RBIs. Haniger has a .256 career average with 118 homers and 351 RBIs in seven seasons.
"In Mitch, we get a player we know well, and hold in very high regard, as another piece for our outfield, while Anthony — who can start or pitch out of the 'pen — gives us depth in our pitching staff," Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry DiPoto said in a statement.
DeSclafani, 33, was 4-8 with a 4.88 ERA in 18 starts and one relief appearance last year, striking out 79 and walking 20 in 99 2/3 innings. He was on the injured list from July 3-17 because of right shoulder fatigue and didn't pitch after July 23 because of a right elbow flexor strain.
DeSclafani has a 54-56 record and 4.20 ERA in 169 starts and 11 relief appearances.
Ray, 32, pitched 3 1/3 innings against Cleveland last March 31 in the Mariners' second game, then went on the injured list the next day and had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repair on May 3 with Texas Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister.
Ray was an All-Star in 2017 with Arizona and has a 74-71 record with a 3.96 ERA in 222 starts and four relief appearances over 10 seasons.
San Francisco will send Seattle $1 million on the first of each month from April through September this year.
Haniger is owed $17 million this year and $15.5 million in 2025. He gets a one-time $1 million assignment bonus due to the trade.
Ray, who also gets a one-time $1 million assignment bonus, is owed $73 million from the remaining three seasons of a $115 million, five-year contract: $23 million this year and $25 million each in 2025 and 2026.
DeSclafani gets $12 million in the final season of a $36 million, three-year deal.
