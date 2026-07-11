4 arrested, 3 cited after brawl following Giants vs. Rockies game at Oracle Park

Four people were arrested and three others were cited following a fight that took place following a San Francisco Giants game at Oracle Park Thursday night.

According to San Francisco police, the fight broke out at 9:46 p.m., after the matchup between the Giants and Colorado Rockies in which San Francisco won 8-2. Officers working at the ballpark responded and detained seven people who were involved.

A preliminary investigation by police determined that the altercation was result of a verbal dispute that turned physical.

Officers said they developed probable cause to place four people under arrest. Police identified those arrested as 29-year-old Major Norton of Suisun City, 21-year-old Jaylynn Del Toro of Fresno, 23-year-old Elijah Ortega- Garcia of Selma in Fresno County and 26-year-old Gisselle Lopez of Vallejo.

All four were booked into San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of disturbing the peace and public intoxication. Norton was also booked on suspicion of assault likely to produce great bodily injury.

Three people were cited for disturbing the peace and released. Police did not provide additional details about the fight.

In a statement to CBS News Bay Area, a Giants spokesperson said the incident "was a horrible and intolerable display of behavior."

"SFPD made multiple arrests and those involved will be banned from the park," the team added.

The Giants are in the middle of a four-game series with the Rockies, which concludes on Sunday. Both teams are at the bottom of the National League West standings heading into next week's All-Star break.