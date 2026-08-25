Rafael Devers hits three-run homer, Giants shut out Reds to snap skid

Rafael Devers hit a three-run homer in the second inning and the San Francisco Giants snapped a four-game losing streak by beating the Cincinnati Reds 5-0 on Monday night.

Jason Foley (1-1) worked 1 1/3 innings for the win after relieving lefty Carson Whisenhunt, who left in the third inning with pain in his pitching elbow. He was coming off an outing in which he surrendered a career-worst seven runs and nine hits over four innings of an 8-1 loss at Cleveland last Tuesday. He will have an MRI on Tuesday.

San Francisco leadoff hitter Drew Gilbert doubled in each of his first two at-bats on a cool night and well before the mist began hovering over the outfield in the middle innings.

Rafael Devers #16 of the San Francisco Giants hits a three-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the second inning at Oracle Park on August 24, 2026 in San Francisco. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Giants began the game with four straight hits off right-hander Chase Burns (14-3), including Jung Hoo Lee's RBI single followed by a run-scoring double from Turner Hill in the first. Two of Burns' three losses this year have come in his last three outings.

There appeared to be no lingering ill will in the first meeting between the clubs since a three-game series at Cincinnati in mid-April that featured a benches-clearing brawl.

The Reds were shut out for the14th time this season, tied for the most in the majors this season.

Lee received a break from his duties in right field and was designated hitter after a late flight home from Boston as the Giants concluded a 1-5 road trip. San Francisco won for just the second time in eight games.

San Francisco placed infielder Bryce Eldridge on the bereavement list while infielder Willy Adames went on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left elbow. Outfielder Victor Bericoto also is on the IL because of a bone bruise in his right knee.

Up next:

RHP Brady Singer (5-11, 4.72 ERA) pitches for the Reds on Tuesday night opposite Giants RHP Adrian Houser (1-0, 4.08).