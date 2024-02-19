Pro-Palestinian protesters in San Francisco shut down Central Freeway entrance at Octavia

Pro-Palestinian protesters calling for a cease fire in Gaza briefly closed the Octavia entrance to U.S. Highway 101 in San Francisco Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management posted on social media about the protest march shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, advising people to avoid the area of the Central Freeway from Duboce Ave. to Octavia Blvd. due to a civic demonstration.

The pro-Palestine protest march started with a rally at Civic Center Plaza at noon and was planned by the Arab Resource and Organizing Center.

ALERTSF: Avoid the area of Central Freeway from Duboce Ave to Octavia Blvd due to a civic demonstration. Emergency crews are on scene.



Expect traffic delays, consider alternate routes, and allow for additional travel time. For live traffic informat https://t.co/Xz2c0mSriK — San Francisco Department of Emergency Management (@SF_emergency) February 19, 2024

Video from the scene showed hundreds of protesters marching west on Market St. and turning onto the freeway entrance. The protesters marched up the on-ramp towards the U.S. 101 and I-80 split, with some of the protesters reportedly making their way to I-80 connector.

Police and CHP are at the scene. CHP later confirmed that police activity on the westbound I-80 connector ramp to northbound U.S. 101 in San Francisco was completely blocked at around 2:12 p.m. However, within 20 minutes, most of the protesters had been cleared from the freeway and the entrance was reopening to traffic, according to reports at the scene.

The protest march onto the freeway comes less than a week after the pro-Palestinian protest action that briefly blocked all traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge last Wednesday.

In November, pro-Palestinian protesters blocked all westbound lanes of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge for hours during the morning commute. Some 80 demonstrators were arrested and more than a dozen vehicles used to block the lanes were towed.

Drivers are advised to expect traffic delays in the area and to use alternate routes.