San Francisco gaming store owner hopeful after arrest made in string of burglaries

A gaming store in San Francisco keeps getting broken into, leading to loss after loss and a mountain of anxiety for the woman behind the business.

Diana Goldman has run the Game Post since 2017. It's an outpost for gamers who don't need electricity: board games, trading cards, and group gatherings.

"We do tabletop combat games. War Hammer 40,000 is what we're doing tonight and is the most popular," Goldman said.

On this particular night, the gathering was all about mini-painting-and-modeling, but that was not a requirement to sit at the table.

A gathering at the Game Post in San Francisco, which has been targeted in a string of recent burglaries. CBS

Gwendolyn takes medication that causes their hands to shake. For them, this is about community.

"Cause I come here every single day except the days I have medical appointments at the VA," Gwendolyn said. This helps me with my depression that I have. And being with people."

Everyone in this room, but mostly Diana, has been dealing with break-in after break-in, leading to about $10,000 in damages and stolen merchandise.

"One in April, one in may. I forgot when the window was, but the last one was just two weeks ago," Goldman told CBS News Bay Area. "There's still a lot of anxiety. I'll wake up late at night to check my phone, even though he's been caught."

San Francisco Police arrested someone in the most recent break-in, which gives Golman hope that it may have been just one person behind it all.

Goldman admits she was close to shutting it all down with the string of burglaries, but she's received overwhelming support from her community, to at least play a few more rounds.

"People feel comfortable going here, which I just appreciate," she said.