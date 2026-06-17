San Francisco floral studio creates arrangement for "Love is You" event

Sometimes, a little pop of color is all it takes to bring a space to life.

That's what Armen and Jaime Azizyan, the co-owners of the floral studio, Flybunker, take a lot of pride in being able to do. And this month, it means a little bit extra.

"We are so proud to be able to contribute as a gay couple to the cause," Armen Azizyan said.

They had the privilege of doing the floral arrangements for the "Love is You" gathering in San Francisco, an event celebrating LGBTQ+ visibility during the World Cup and Pride Month.

"We're creating a massive, multi-level installation to bring the space to life," Armen Azizyan said.

In the current political climate, the Azizyans say it's important that the LGBTQ+ community keep its collective guard up.

"This is San Francisco, I can't say we're oppressed in San Francisco. But generally, gay people, LGBTQ+ people right now are experiencing fear that we haven't since the 90s, the 80s," he said. "We can't be silent. We can't say, 'Oh, that's it, the fight is done.' We have to remember what it took to get here. We were beaten. We were – I don't want to use bad words – but we were oppressed for a very long time."

The second Trump administration has rolled back federal protections for the LGBTQ+ community. From the ACLU's standpoint, it openly targets the rights of transgender people.

"There are still fights to fight. There are still voices that are not being heard," Armen Azizyan said.

The Azizyans say they're fortunate to be in California and to be in an industry where their goal is to make people feel something.

"We just celebrated our thirteenth anniversary," Jaime Azizyan said.

"As artists, this is number one why we do this – we make people feel," Armen Azizyan said.

The couple built Flybunker together about five years ago. They've since soared to success, making floral designs for events big and small, here and across the world.

"We've made our family proud of us," he said.

Getting here took a lot of work and a willingness to take a leap.

"Let go of fear," Jaime Azizyan said. "Make it happen."

"Do it even if you're afraid, even when you're afraid, go for it," Armen Azizyan said.

Because you just might end up with something that blooms.