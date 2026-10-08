San Francisco Fleet Week kicks off with Heroes Block Party honoring veterans

It was a night of celebration as San Francisco Fleet Week events kicked off Thursday night. The Heroes Block Party was held in North Beach, an event to honor those who have served and those who are currently in the service.

There were music and food as people gathered in North Beach for the Heroes Block Party. While there was a celebration outside, some of America's decorated war heroes were inside to tell their stories.

"I was 21 years old at that time when I was drafted and sent over to Vietnam," Alfred Louie said.

Purple Heart recipient Alfred Louie stands by the picture of his 21-year-old self, serving in the Vietnam War. The Galileo High School grad was there for six months, until he was injured in a gunfight. He still remembers the homecoming he received for his service.

"We didn't get anything at all at that time," Louie said.

As Fleet Week comes to San Francisco, this is a time to honor veterans and come together as a community to celebrate each other.

"It's not always that we get the opportunity to mingle as all branches of service," Thomas Wallace with the Marine Corps said. "So, when these types of opportunities present themselves, it's always a great celebration."

Fleet Week is also a big hit with locals as they get to see the air show and attend other events throughout the week.

"Everybody loves Fleet Week," Keith Wilson said. "It can be loud. It's a thing. But everybody loves Fleet Week."

Keith Wilson has owned The Boardroom in North Beach for almost 20 years. He makes sure to bring in extra employees and fully stock his fridge for this week. He looks forward to all the extra business Fleet Week brings in.

"We want to be busy," Wilson said. "That's what we're here for. That's what we're geared up for. This is what we're built for."

As people celebrate, though, Louie hopes people will spread the message of peace to end the conflicts around the world.

"Hope all the war will end soon," he said.