Early morning fires burn in San Francisco's Alamo Square, Portola neighborhoods

San Francisco firefighters extinguished two early morning fires in separate neighborhoods Tuesday, according to fire officials.

A one-alarm fire burned a three-story, mixed-use building in the 800 block of Divisadero Street near Fulton Street in the city's Alamo Square neighborhood, the San Francisco Fire Department said on social media.

Crews responded to the fire at approximately 5:56 a.m. Three minutes later, they arrived and saw heavy smoke coming from a laundry room in the building.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, the fire department said. No injuries or displaced occupants were reported.

Earlier at around 3:15 a.m., a family of five in the Portola neighborhood was displaced after a one-alarm fire hit their home early Tuesday morning, the fire department said. The blaze occurred in the 400 block of Girard Street.

The family is being assisted by the American Red Cross, the fire department said.