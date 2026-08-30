San Francisco fire crews rescue 4 people from building fire

San Francisco fire crews rescued four people from a building fire Saturday night, the fire department said.

Firefighters were called around 10:30 p.m. to a multi-residential building that had smoke coming from the fourth floor. Four residents were rescued from the fourth floor, and the fire was under control by 10:45 p.m.

According to the fire department, five people were taken to the hospital, and 10 people declined an ambulance after being assessed on the scene.

There were 12 people who were displaced.