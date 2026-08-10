San Francisco police arrest pair in deadly South of Market shooting

More than four months after a man was fatally shot in San Francisco's South of Market, police said they made arrests in the East Bay and North Bay in connection with the case.

Shortly after 11:10 a.m. on March 27, officers were called to the intersection of 3rd and Harrison streets on reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they found a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.

Officers and paramedics rendered aid to the victim, but the victim succumbed to his injuries and died at the hospital. Police did not provide the victim's name.

Homicide investigators were able to identify two suspects and obtained arrest and search warrants. With the help of tactical officers and local law enforcement, the investigators said they served warrants on Canal Street in San Rafael and Wright Avenue in Richmond on August 6.

Police said evidence in connection with the shooting was seized, including illegal firearms and ammunition.

Officers arrested 20-year-old Eliseo Maldonado-Alvarez in San Rafael. Maldonado-Alvarez was booked into the San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of murder and carrying a concealed firearm in public.

Police said a second suspect, identified as 19-year-old Edwin Depaz-Maldonado, was arrested in Oakland. Depaz-Maldonado was taken to San Francisco and booked into jail on suspicion of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a concealed firearm in public.

Jail records show both men are being held without bail.