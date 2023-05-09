San Francisco dry cleaners worker charged with secretly recording women in dressing room

SAN FRANCISCO -- An employee of a dry cleaning business in San Francisco has been charged with six counts of misdemeanor invasion of privacy after he was accused of using a clock to secretly record female customers in the company's dressing room.

The District Attorney's office announced Tuesday that 31-year-old Andrew Hong of San Francisco faces up to three years in county jail if convicted on all charges.

On November 15, 2022, a woman told police that she went to the business to have alterations done to an item of clothing. When she was in the dressing room, the woman said she noticed a clock.

After leaving the business, police said the woman learned that the clock may have a discreet camera used for home security. She also found reviews of the business where women mentioned they were harassed by a male employee.

An investigation was launched by the department's Special Victims Unit. Investigators said they found at least five other victims filing police reports. During the incidents, the victims reported that a male employee placed a clock inside the fitting room and constantly adjusted it during their fittings.

Police arrested Hong on March 25. The DA's office released him on his own recognizance and granted criminal protective orders for all of the named victims.

As of Tuesday afternoon, San Francisco Superior Court records do not show any upcoming hearings scheduled in the case.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have visited the cleaning business in the past year and who may have information is being asked to call the department's tip line or the Special Victim's Unit at 415-553-9225, referencing case number 220797181.