San Francisco celebrates 73rd annual Greek Festival

All cultures welcome to help celebrate San Francisco Greek Festival

San Francisco's Mission District is alive with Greek culture this weekend as the San Francisco Annunciation Cathedral hosts its annual Greek Festival.

The event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. today through Sunday, offers an array of traditional food, music, and dancing, welcoming attendees from all walks of life.

Festival volunteer and head chef Vicky Spachis was already busy preparing Mediterranean dishes and expressed her deep connection to the church and community.

"I was baptized here and the rest of my family has been baptized and raised in this church. They've danced for this church. They continue to dance. It's a wonderful community that I love so much, and I just want to see it thrive," she said.

Now in its 73rd year, the festival is a labor of love for those involved.

"I always say it takes a village. And truly and honestly it takes a village to throw something like this together," Spachis said.

Greek Orthodox priest Father Angelo Pappas highlighted the festival's role in fostering community.

"Just enjoy what's going on. You know, the smiles, the laughter, the music, the dancing and everything else. And you become part of that culture. And that's what's important. Don't just come in and visit. Become part of it," he said.

For Spachis, maintaining her heritage is crucial. Her parents were born in Greece, and she grew up as a first generation American. She says she wants to pass on the traditions to her family.

"I don't want to give up on my culture here. My kids also really embody this church and our culture. I want to make sure I'm passing that down to them and the rest of the family. It's really a wonderful community and I wouldn't change it for the world," she added.

The free admission festival stands as a vibrant testament to cultural celebration not just for the Greek diaspora in the Bay Area, but anyone curious about enjoying the traditions of Greek heritage.