San Francisco supervisors approve cannabis cafés offering food, live entertainment

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved an ordinance that would allow for Amsterdam-style cannabis cafés serving food and drinks, along with offering live entertainment.

In a vote Tuesday, the board gave final approval for the legislation authored by Board President Rafael Mandelman, sending the measure to Mayor Daniel Lurie's desk.

"San Francisco just gave our legal cannabis industry a real tool to compete and grow," Mandelman said in a statement following the decision. "Cannabis cafés are part of this city's recovery, right alongside our entertainment zones, neighborhood activation, and free concerts, and today's vote makes sure our legal retailers aren't left behind."

The city is the first in the Bay Area to authorize such establishments, after state lawmakers approved Assembly Bill 1775 by Asm. Matt Haney (D-San Francisco), which opened the door to Amsterdam-style cannabis cafés in California.

"This is exactly what we envisioned when I authored the bill to make it possible for cities to legalize cannabis cafés, and it's exciting to see San Francisco lead the way in making that vision a reality," Haney said.

Under the ordinance, cannabis retailers would be allowed to prepare and serve food and non-alcoholic beverages for consumption alongside cannabis at their establishments. The ordinance also creates a new cannabis café permit, allowing for purpose-built spaces where cannabis consumption may be offered alongside food, beverages and entertainment.

Cannabis sales in cafés would be limited to sales for on-site consumption only. No alcohol or tobacco would be allowed, officials said.

Cafés would also have to meet the same health code and California Retail Food Code standards as other food establishments, follow ventilation and signage rules and verify customers' ages at the door.

If the measure takes effect, only existing licensed cannabis retailers and their equity partners would be allowed to apply for cannabis café permits during the first year.

According to the city's Office of Cannabis, 79 cannabis retailer permits have been issued, of which 66 were active as of earlier this year.