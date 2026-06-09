San Francisco breaks ground on major Portsmouth Square renovation after nearly 50 years

SAN FRANCISCO — City leaders in San Francisco's Chinatown on Tuesday broke ground on the first major renovation of Portsmouth Square in nearly 50 years, marking a major overhaul of one of the city's most historic public spaces.

The project is being framed as both a preservation effort and a forward-looking investment in the heart of Chinatown. Officials say it will modernize the square while recognizing its layered significance in San Francisco history.

Starting Wednesday, construction fencing will go up, and the park will close for an estimated two-year renovation.

At the ceremonial groundbreaking, the square — often referred to as the "living room of Chinatown" — was filled with celebration, including a countdown and symbolic dirt turning.

"Five, four, three, two, one!" shouted guests as the ceremonial groundbreaking unfolded.

The event also featured traditional performance elements, including a vibrant dancer, as city officials and community members marked the beginning of the project.

"I've been to a lot of groundbreakings, but this one's special," said one speaker at the podium.

Established in 1833, Portsmouth Square is considered one of the oldest public spaces in San Francisco, predating much of the modern city. Mayor Daniel Lurie emphasized its historical importance during remarks at the site.

"The first American flag-raising in our city happened right here," Lurie said.

He also outlined what residents can expect once the renovation is complete, including new amenities aimed at making the square more accessible and usable for families and community events.

"There will be an upgraded fitness facility, an approved playground for kids and an elevated stage for community events," he said proudly.

For many in the neighborhood, Portsmouth Square has long functioned as more than a park; it has served as a daily gathering place, particularly for seniors living in dense housing nearby.

One city worker, Tyrone Jue, reflected on personal memories tied to the space. He said it evokes memories of his grandfather.

"I would still walk him down here so he could meet up with friends and play Chinese chess," said Jue, who works as the director of the San Francisco Environment Department.

He said the square has historically provided critical breathing room in an area where many residents live in small single-room units.

"If you can imagine living in a space that's 6 by 10 feet, you want to come out and stretch and enjoy company — This is the place to do that," he said.

He also pointed to the park's importance during emergencies, noting planned upgrades could add resilience during extreme weather events.

"In an extreme heat or wildfire event, you don't have anywhere to go. Now, they're going to have a cooling center with air conditioning," he said.

Mayor Lurie closed his remarks on an optimistic note, celebrating both the project and the community.

"Let's go Chinatown, and let's go San Francisco!"

Still, the project is not without concerns. Chinatown advocate Wilma Pang, who she says is often called the "unofficial mayor" of Portsmouth Square, questioned some of the design choices.

"I like the Chinese [design] like that you know?" she said of the current structure.

Among the most debated elements is the planned removal of the pedestrian bridge over Kearny Street. While preservation advocates raised objections, city survey data showed 77% of residents supported its demolition.

"I like this bridge, but what can you do? I think of the majority of people, you know?" Pang said.

She also expressed concern about the impact of the park's two-year closure on residents who rely on it as a daily meeting place.

"We have to find somewhere else," Pang said.

Beyond its Chinatown legacy, Portsmouth Square also holds lesser-known significance in Black history. It was once the site of California's first public school, an institution linked in part to William Leidesdorff, an Afro-Caribbean entrepreneur and early civic leader.

A historian described the square's historic role in shaping equal access in early California.

"This was the only place in the world that treated everybody the same," said historian Gregory Richardson of San Francisco African American Historical and Cultural Society.

Leidesdorff also operated a hotel nearby, further cementing his role in early San Francisco commerce and civic life.

"This is what America is all about," said Richardson.

The renovation will be funded largely through developer impact fees and San Francisco's 2020 Health and Recovery bond.

"It's somewhere where we can continue to celebrate and support our Chinatown families and our Chinatown seniors," another speaker said.