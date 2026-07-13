3 rescued by deputies after sailboat capsizes in San Francisco Bay

Authorities in San Mateo County rescued three people after their sailboat capsized in San Francisco Bay over the weekend.

Three Peninsula residents are safe after they were rescued from a capsized sailboat in San Francisco Bay over the weekend, authorities said.

Around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies with the Marine Unit of the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office were training in the water near the San Mateo Bridge when they heard a water rescue call near Coyote Point. Crews on two Marine Unit boats responded.

Deputies learned that a sailboat capsized in the water and three people were clinging to the side of the vessel. The boat was located about half a mile east of San Francisco International Airport and all three were rescued.

According to the sheriff's office, the three people appeared uninjured but were shaking from exposure to the water. They were taken to the Coyote Point Marina and were evaluated by EMS and firefighters.

Capsized sailboat on San Francisco Bay being towed by San Mateo County sheriff's deputies on July 12, 2026. Officials said three people on the vessel were rescued. San Mateo County Sheriff's Office

All three were medically cleared. Deputies said they are residents of Foster City.

"I'm so proud of our Marine Unit who not only demonstrated their commitment to public safety, but also put their years of experience, training and professionalism on full display by saving three community members from the bay," Sheriff Ken Binder said in a statement Monday.

Deputies towed the vessel to the Coyote Point Marina. The sheriff's office did not say what led to the boat becoming capsized.