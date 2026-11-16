High waves to continue for Bay Area coast; strong storm arriving midweek

Following two weekend storms that brought rain and high waves to the coast, another weather system is set to bring strong winds, thunderstorms and rain to the Bay Area and Central coast midweek.

According to the National Weather Service, the next cold front will begin to impact the North Bay late Tuesday afternoon into early evening. Strong southerly winds may arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Impactful weather across the Bay Area & Central Coast this week 🌧️💨🌊



• Mon–Tue: Rain showers, high surf & cold Tue AM

• Wed–Thu: Strong winds, rain, t-storms & high surf

• Fri: Cold AM & showershttps://t.co/EcfL0Vf0Xk #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/b4uLb1wISz — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 16, 2026

On Wednesday evening, forecasters said the chance of thunderstorms could increase, along with the chance of excessive rainfall. Showers are expected to linger on Friday, ahead of another storm system arriving this weekend.

Ahead of the storm, a high surf advisory remains in effect for the coast, stretching from the North Bay to Big Sur in Monterey County. During the advisory, breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet are expected, with occasional sets of 25 to 35 feet at favored breakpoints such as Mavericks.

"These waves are less energetic than the ones we saw on Saturday, which ended up flooding portions of Pacifica and damaging Capitola Pier, but remain hazardous to potential swimmers, could still knock unaware people into the water, and continue to feed an increased risk of rip currents. The risk of drowning remains high," the weather service said in its forecast discussion Monday morning.

The advisory is set to expire at 4 a.m. on Tuesday.