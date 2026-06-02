San Francisco Bay Area and California primary election results show live vote count for key 2026 races

California voters in the San Francisco Bay Area decided on a host of key contests in the June 2 primary election.

Voters across California decided the top two candidates to advance to the general election in races for governor and other statewide offices and Congress.

Voters in the 11th Congressional District will advance two candidates in the competitive and closely watched race to succeed former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. A primary election in California's 14th Congressional District will decide who advances to the general election to fill the seat vacated by former Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell.

Here are the top contests, with results updated in real-time.

California governor election results

California Congressional District 11

California Congressional District 14





California statewide offices

Lieutenant Governor

Attorney General

Insurance Commissioner

Secretary of State

Controller

Treasurer

State Superintendent of Public Instruction

California congressional races

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 1 - Full Term

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 1 - Special Election

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 2

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 4

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 8

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 10

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 12

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 13

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 15

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 16

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 17

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 18

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 19



