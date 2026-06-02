San Francisco Bay Area and California primary election results show live vote count for key 2026 races
California voters in the San Francisco Bay Area decided on a host of key contests in the June 2 primary election.
Voters across California decided the top two candidates to advance to the general election in races for governor and other statewide offices and Congress.
Voters in the 11th Congressional District will advance two candidates in the competitive and closely watched race to succeed former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. A primary election in California's 14th Congressional District will decide who advances to the general election to fill the seat vacated by former Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell.
Here are the top contests, with results updated in real-time.
California governor election results
California Congressional District 11
California Congressional District 14
California statewide offices