Bait cars, added police patrols deployed to curb auto break-ins in San Francisco

The ongoing plague of automobile break-ins in the city of San Francisco has prompted police to roll out an enforcement operation to combat the smash-and-grab burglaries, which will include the use of bait cars to snare thieves.

San Francisco Police announced Thursday the department was increasing uniformed police patrols in areas of the city where many of the break-ins are happening, such as major tourist sites like Alamo Square, Fisherman's Wharf and the Palace of Fine Arts, among other locations.

ALSO READ: Burglary suspects roam San Francisco's Marina District looking for victims

Police said bait cars will be among a variety of new steps and investigative techniques used to identify and arrest suspects. Investigators were also building cases against larger burglary crews that operate from outside the city and also involve fencing schemes to sell stolen property.

Police Chief Bill Scott unveiled the new enforcement plan outside the Palace of Fine Arts Thursday morning, along with his command staff, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, and District 2 Supervisor Catherine Stefani.

ALSO READ: CHP arrests two Oakland residents in $85,000 retail theft case

"Our message to these criminals is clear: If you come to San Francisco to break into cars or commit other crimes, we will arrest you," Police Chief Bill Scott said in a prepared statement. "I'm disturbed every time I see these crimes on social media or the local news. Auto break-ins are devastating to residents and visitors who should be having a joyous experience in San Francisco rather than the nightmare of losing their valuable personal belongings."

The increased uniformed patrols will supplement the work of plainclothes officers who police say are consistently making arrests of auto break-in suspects.

Funding for the increased patrols comes from the recently approved police budget that increases overtime funding. The department says it currently has a shortage of some 600 officers from its recommended staffing levels, and it will use more on-duty officers for the enforcement operation as more academy classes graduate.

ALSO READ: 'Prolific' San Francisco burglary suspect and wanted parolee arrested