'Prolific' San Francisco burglary suspect and wanted parolee arrested

A man described by San Francisco police as a "prolific" burglary suspect was arrested following a months-long investigation, the department announced Wednesday.

Between February and July 2023, a total of 18 burglaries believed committed by the same person happened in the Central, Northern, Richmond, and Mission police districts, the department said in a press statement.

The suspect was identified as 29-year-old San Francisco resident Patrick Potter. Investigators developed probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant for Potter who was also a parolee at large, according to police.

On July 6 at around 11:46 a.m., San Francisco police officers located Potter on the 300 block of 13th Street in Oakland and arrested him on multiple charges related to the burglaries. His bail was set at $100,000 on the burglary warrant; however, Potter was also being held on a California Department of Corrections no-bail warrant for a parole violation.

Police said the investigation into the burglaries remained active investigations. Anyone with information was asked to call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.