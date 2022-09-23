Undercover San Francisco officers arrest serial auto burglary suspects

SAN FRANCISCO -- An undercover operation has led to the arrests of four men suspected of carrying out several auto burglaries across San Francisco.

Investigators said the case began on Sept. 8 near Fisherman's Wharf when officers responded to a report of an afternoon auto burglary near Bay and Kearny Streets.

Armed with the description of the suspect's vehicle, the undercover officers searched the neighborhood and spotted it. As they followed, the suspect traveled to several areas of the city and broke into several parked vehicles. The suspect then traveled to the unit block of Leavenworth Street, where officers observed a transaction of possible stolen goods with three males.

They were detained by the police while other officers continued to tail the suspect's vehicle.

The suspect drove to Jessie and Mission Streets where officers attempted to detain him. But he ran off and after a foot pursuit, officers were able to detain him on the 800 block of Mission St.

During the search of the suspect and his vehicle, officers located and seized multiple items identified as stolen property, burglary tools, and a firearm.

Officers also found evidence that connected the suspect -- identified as 30-year-old Jamon Ward -- to several other auto burglaries.

Ward was booked at San Francisco County Jail on five counts of burglary, five counts of possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools and a series of weapons charges.

Officers also found evidence that connected the other three suspects to the auto burglaries. The suspects arrested were identified as 41-year-old Edwin Bueso-Garcia of South San Francisco, 34-year-old Jose Torres-Rosario of San Francisco, and 21-year-old Marlon Armas.

Bueso-Garcia, Torres-Rosario, and Armas were all booked at San Francisco County Jail for charges of possession of stolen property.

During the investigation, officers were able to return multiple items of recovered property to the victims.

While arrests have been made this remains an open investigation. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.