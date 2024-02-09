San Francisco 49ers safety Logan Ryan finds solace in getting rescue dogs forever homes

San Francisco 49ers' Logan Ryan commits to finding rescue dogs forever homes San Francisco 49ers' Logan Ryan commits to finding rescue dogs forever homes 03:43

LAS VEGAS -- In the lead up to Super Bowl LVIII, San Francisco 49ers safety and former Rutgers Scarlet Knights star Logan Ryan has dedicated himself to a cause that goes beyond the gridiron.

Ryan has found solace in the company of rescue dogs. He and his wife created a sanctuary where these four-legged friends find love and care.

But there's more to this story than wagging tails and wet noses.

"I wanted to shine light on the people in that industry, the people that donate money, the people that spend so much time. I wanted to make that my cause and champion that cause and support my wife, and support animals as well. It's been a lot of fun. I love animal lovers, I love animals. So it's a win-win for me," said Ryan.

Every month, Ryan takes to social media to share videos of a special rescue puppy, each with its own unique story, in the hopes of finding a forever home.

Logan Ryan of the San Francisco 49ers and Rutgers Scarlet Knights shares social media videos of rescue dogs who need forever homes. X: @RealLoganRyan

"Much more than a football player, I try to be. And I'm all about animals like this, shelter dogs that are looking for a home," he said.

Ryan's compassion has touched hearts; families across the nation have been moved to open their homes.

"I just try to use my platform, I'm a human being. There's a lot of causes that I like, and I try to use my platform to show those animals, help them get a home, a second chance," said Ryan.

As fate would have it, the NFL gave Ryan a second chance, too. While on vacation, just as his cruise ship was launching, he got the call to return to the NFL.

"The ship is leaving shore and cell service is breaking up. And I said 'John give me a week. I can barely hear you and my wife's not gonna let me leave this cruise,'" Ryan told CBS New York.

As Ryan prepares to play in his third Super Bowl, he carries with him the spirit of compassion that defines his journey beyond football.

