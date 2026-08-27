49ers, Raiders revive rivalry in preseason finale. Here's how to watch.

The San Francisco 49ers will take on their former Bay Area rivals the Las Vegas Raiders in the final game of the 2026 NFL preseason on Thursday in Sin City.

The matchup at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is the 44th time the teams have met in the preseason. Once known as the "Battle of the Bay," a notorious 2011 game at Candlestick Park marred by fan violence led to the cancellation of the annual preseason matchup. The violence in and around the stadium during and after that game included two shootings, a fan beaten unconscious in a bathroom, and multiple fights in the stands.

By the time the preseason battle was renewed in 2021, the 49ers were playing at Levi's Stadium and the Raiders had moved to Las Vegas. The "Battle of Santa Clara/Las Vegas" will also happen in the regular season on November 8 when the Raiders play the 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Week 8. The NFL's regular season rotation means that the Raiders and 49ers face each other in the regular season once every four years.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said earlier this week he didn't think there would be many starters playing on Thursday.

"We just don't have enough time as we usually do, so I'll be surprised if any of them are out there," Shanahan told reporters this week. "There might be a couple, but it will be closer to how [preseason] Week 1 was."

New Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak has kept his plans for starters under wraps.

"We'll see Thursday. I don't want to talk about who's playing, who's not playing, but we'll see Thursday," Kubiak told reporters this week.

Ashton Jeanty #2 of the Las Vegas Raiders rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on August 16, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Michael Zagaris / San Francisco 49ers / Getty Images

How to watch San Francisco 49ers @ Las Vegas Raiders

What: San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders

When: Thursday, August 27, 5 p.m. PT

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

TV: KPIX in Bay Area, KOVR in Sacramento - Red & Gold Report pregame show at 4:30 p.m. PT

Fox 5 KVVU in Las Vegas

Stream: Paramount+ locally, Raiders.com locally, NFL+ (out of SF, Las Vegas markets)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM /104.5 FM, KSAN 107.7 FM, Sactown Sports 1140 AM, and in Spanish on 49ers.com.

KOMP 92.3 FM and Raider Nation 920 AM in Las Vegas, in Spanish on Deportes Vegas KENO 1460 AM