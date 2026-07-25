San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan injured in crash will see limited training camp time

Kyle Shanahan, the San Francisco 49ers head coach, was injured in a crash last week, the organization said Saturday.

There were no details about the crash, but Shanahan was not seriously injured.

"He suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Coach Shanahan will participate in team activities on a limited basis at the start of training camp while he recovers," the team said.

His team responsibilities will be carried out by assistant head coach Chris Foerster and team coordinators, the 49ers said.

"Coach Shanahan and the 49ers organization would like to sincerely thank all first responders involved for their efforts and care," the organization said.