Sea of trainers swarm San Francisco for 2026 Pokémon World Championships; largest in event's history

Pokémon fans from across the country and around the world are pouring into San Francisco this weekend for the largest Pokémon World Championships in the event's history, along with the first-ever Pokémon XP fan convention.

An estimated 50,000 fans were expected to attend, bringing millions of dollars in spending to the city.

Hundreds of attendees streamed into Moscone Center the moment doors opened at 7 a.m. Friday for the opening ceremonies, which kicked off both the World Championships and Pokémon XP. The convention center has been transformed into what looks like its own Pokémon universe.

For many fans, the event is a chance to celebrate a franchise that has spanned generations. This year marks Pokémon's 30th anniversary.

"I love Pokémon. I've been a fan since I was a kid, and since it's the 30th anniversary, I just needed to come out," one attendee from Cincinnati said. "It's crazy here. The energy is just electric."

Other fans described the weekend as a wave of childhood nostalgia.

"I've been a Pokémon fan since '96, when I was real little. I remember playing Game Boy Color in the car with a little light, waiting for streetlights," one fan from Eastern Washington said. "It's definitely been like my childhood, and I still enjoy it now as an adult."

For thousands of young competitors, Pokémon has become sport. Alice Rigsby, who traveled from Macon, Georgia, is one of roughly 2,500 people competing in the World Championships.

"I got cards from school. That's how I got involved," Rigsby said. Her goal for the weekend: "I want to make Day 2. I want to make top 32."

Competitors are representing at least 45 countries at this year's championships. Among the visitors is Bolek, a father from Poland who traveled to watch his son compete.

"I want to see how this event is unveiled, because I was a professional bodybuilder, so I was competing in sport with muscles — and here it's with the brain," Bolek said, chuckling.

Fans also traveled from across the U.S. to attend, including visitors KPIX spoke to from Missouri and Houston. Jared, a Pokémon fan from eastern Washington, said the trip marked a personal milestone.

"This is my first time flying, so my first time for a big trip," he said.

The Pokémon World Championships wrap up Sunday with the finals, held at Chase Center.