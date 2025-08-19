San Francisco 2015 cold case double homicide solved with arrest of suspect in Pittsburg

More than 10 years after two people were shot dead in separate locations in San Francisco, police announced on Tuesday an arrest in the cold case.

The shootings happened on Jan. 27, 2015, in the city's Bayview/Hunters Point neighborhood. Maria Lourdes Soza, 32, was hit by a stray bullet in front of her three children outside her home at Revere Avenue and Ingalls Street during a rolling gun battle between two vehicles, her family said. She later died at a hospital.

Maria Lourdes Soza GoFundMe / Family photo

Minutes after the first shooting, a woman covered in blood entered The Old Clam House restaurant on Bayshore Boulevard, less than two miles northwest of the first shooting scene. The woman had also been shot and was seeking help; a man who was in her vehicle had also been shot multiple times. The man, identified as 38-year-old Donte Glenn of San Francisco, did not survive.

A view above Revere Avenue and Ingalls Street in San Francisco on January 27, 2015, where a 32-year-old mother of three was hit by a stray bullet. KPIX

The San Francisco Police Department said multiple witnesses saw two cars with occupants shooting at each other in the area. Months later, police released surveillance video of a black pickup truck, possibly a Dodge Ram, to generate leads in the case.

In a press release on Tuesday, police said that in August 2024, homicide cold case investigators took over the case and eventually developed probable cause to believe 34-year-old Anthony Tyree was responsible for the murder of both victims.

On August 13 of this year, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Tyree, and on Monday at approximately 3:00 a.m., detectives, along with the assistance of SWAT officers, served a search warrant at Tyree's home in Pittsburg, police said. Officers arrested Tyree and seized an AR-15 short-barreled "ghost gun" rifle he had in his home, police and the San Francisco District Attorney's Office said.

In a press statement, the DA's Office said that Tyree was a passenger in a Dodge pickup when he and another passenger opened fire on a black Infinity as they sped down Ingalls Street. The bullets hit and wounded the driver of the Infinity, and hit and killed passenger Glenn, while a stray bullet hit Soza standing outside of her home, the DA's Office said, citing court documents.

Tyree is charged with two counts of murder, with special allegations of intentionally using a firearm and committing a drive-by murder. He was also charged with attempted murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm and was scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Police said the case was still an open and active investigation, and anyone with information was asked to contact the department at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.