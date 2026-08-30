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Freeway shooting investigation in San Carlos closed northbound Highway 101

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
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Brandon Downs

/ CBS San Francisco

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Northbound Highway 101 was shut down in San Carlos Sunday evening as authorities investigated a freeway shooting.

Just after 5 p.m., California Highway Patrol officers said they responded to a shooting on Highway 101 near Holly Street. 

Officers said occupants in the victim's vehicle were not struck by gunfire. One person sustained minor injuries. 

All northbound lanes were shut down near Whipple Avenue until about 7:15 p.m. 

There was no information on a suspect.

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